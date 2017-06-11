Quincy Notre Dame High School celebrates 150 years - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Notre Dame High School celebrates 150 years

By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
People enjoy the QND open house.
Guests look at a board full of past and present pictures.
Staff served refreshments at the open house.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Notre Dame High School celebrated a big milestone with an open house Sunday. It has served young men and women in the city for 150 years.

Alumni along with current students and their families attended the open house to celebrate the school's accomplishments.

QND Principal Mark McDowell says the school is blessed with great academics, music and athletics. He said he is most impressed with his students' service to the community.

"Over 11,000 service hours just from our 415 students this year, and I think that's perhaps the legacy that's most important," McDowell said. "The fact that not only do we expect certain things of people while they're here with us, but it's more important when they leave and what they choose to do in whatever corner of the world they end up."

McDowell said he appreciates everyone who came to the open house.

"I want to say thank you," he said. "It's very important that people remember the tradition of Notre Dame."

McDowell said staff is currently working on adding new classrooms, offices and expanded science labs.

