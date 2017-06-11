Bichsel's first and only track season leads to gold

After Monroe City's basketball season ended senior Jordan Bichsel figured his days wearing the black and gold were officially over. However, his friends had something to say about that.



"Before the track season started I had a couple of friends on the team like Matt Speaks and Logan Minter who convinced me to do track and they said I could help them out a lot. So I decided why not help my friends out?" said Bichsel.



In fact, Bichsel hadn't stepped on a track since junior high but decided to pick up where he left off in the long jump.



"When I went to practice I was really just expecting to score a few points here and there but not really anything too major."



When the season started, however, it became apparent to Bichsel very quickly that he had about four years of rust to shake off.



"The first meet I went to I scratched all three (jumps) and it was kind of a downer," admits Bichsel.



Shake off the rust he did, though. Actually, it didn't take long for Bichsel to regain his form and then some.



The senior claimed district and sectional titles on his way to climbing to the top of the podium at the Class 2 long jump state meet.



"It felt amazing getting to bond with my teammates and all of my friends that supported me through it. And all the success was, of course, fun," he said.



In fact, what started as a favor to his friends on the track team became a season long goal and achievement to capture a state championship.