Deputies exchange gunfire with burglar near Montrose

Authorities at the scene of the incident.

Editor's note: Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber initially reported that the suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire. He later clarified the suspect did not have any weapons.

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) - State investigators said a man was shot multiple times by deputies near Montrose, Iowa, Monday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said his deputies were responding to a call of a burglary in progress in the 2400 block of 270th Street when they shot the suspect. He said the incident happened just after midnight.

Weber said the suspect was not armed. He didn't reveal what led deputies to shoot.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation stated the victim was receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the shooting.

Weber said neither the deputies nor the homeowner were hurt.

Neighbor Marty Van Pelt said he's live in the area for 20 years. He said the man who resides in the home where the incident happened lived their alone.

"I went to bed last night about 10:30 and I didn't hear anything until about 6 o'clock this morning," Van Pelt said. "I hear all of these car doors, I look out and I see the yellow tape."

"I didn't even get up on the middle of the night, so maybe it's a blessing," Van Pelt added. "I may have went out and got shot or something."

Van Pelt said he's not surprised the incident happened in a rural area.

"No it don't (happen here), it really don't, but things have changed," Van Pelt said. "There's worse stuff going on in the smaller towns, you know, not like there used to be."

Weber said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.