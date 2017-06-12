Blessing officials weigh in on possible cuts to Medicaid

As the state of Illinois continues to sit idle in the middle of a budget crisis, a major crossroads on health care is looming for the 25 percent of the state population that are Medicaid beneficiaries.

The state already owes Medicaid providers $2 billion and the healthcare bill recently passed in the House aimed to replace to Affordable Care Act would slash Illinois' Medicaid program by $40 billion.

Lawmakers, like U.S. Senator Dick Durbin voiced concern with what this would do to smaller, rural hospitals and the patients who depend on them.

Blessing Hospital Chief Accounting Officer Tim Moore echoed this concern. He said that smaller healthcare providers would be hit the hardest by the cuts.

"What you're going to see are health care providers who are more on the margins literally not being able to provide service," he said. "So, then that will put pressure on all of the rest of us."

Despite current state shortfalls, Moore insisted Blessing is serving all of it's Medicaid patients, but said this situation is concerning.

"It literally pulls the federal funding out, shifts it back to the state of Illinois which we all know the state cannot absorb a dime of that amount so that could conceivably throw the system into a very dire straight," he said.

Moore added that if there is a worse case scenario with Federal Medicaid funding pulled in Illinois, Blessing fully plans to do everything in its power to treat all patients. He said smaller, rural hospitals and clinics in the Tri-States and their patients would likely take a hard hit.