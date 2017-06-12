Blessing officials weigh in on possible cuts to Medicaid

The North River Iron Club held their 3rd annual tractor drive fundraiser to show how much farmers appreciate veterans.More >>
GatesAir, a local broadcast manufacturing company, celebrated its 95th anniversary with an open house Saturday.More >>
People were able to take a step back in time to learn about the Lincoln era and Quincy's history during the annual Lincoln in The District event.More >>
Every kids was a winner during one of the country's largest independent soap box derbies on Saturday.More >>
Illinois State Police say a passenger was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a distracted driver hit a tractor in Brown County.More >>
Music filled the air in America's hometown Friday evening at the first ever Hannibal's Brew Skies festival.More >>
The sounds of summer are back in downtown Quincy. On Friday, live music filled the square in Quincy's Washington Park for the first time this season.More >>
Local law enforcement are teaming up with the Quincy Park District to add more police presence this summer.More >>
This past week, The Adams County Health Department found the first mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus this summer. "We go out and we set up traps for mosquitoes to check for West Nile virus," said Tony Dede, Environmental Health Supervisor at Adams County Health Department. "This particular batch of mosquitoes was in the city of Quincy," said Dede. Community members said they have already started taking precautions.More >>
The 92-year-old Wennecker Bridge in Marion County will soon be replaced. Officials said because it's deteriorating, is narrow and is listed as one of the deficient bridges according to MoDOT it needs to be replaced.More >>
