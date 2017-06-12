Fire hydrant flushing, testing in Quincy

Crews will be flushing fire hydrants in Quincy this week, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

QFD said the flushing is done to test water flow. The flushing began Monday and is expected to last through Friday, June 16.

The hydrant flushing will be done at the following locations:

30th & Hampshire

25th & Spring

24th & Cherry

29th & Spring (QHA Parking Lot)

23rd & Chestnut

30th & Broadway

20th & Lind

Chaddock School (South of Kittle)

20th & Oak

21st & Elm

19th & College

North 28th, Chestnut - Cherry (midblock)

QFD said residents in those areas could experience low water pressure and water discoloration. Officials said the water is still safe to use and drink.