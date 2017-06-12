Fire hydrant flushing, testing in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire hydrant flushing, testing in Quincy

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Crews will be flushing fire hydrants in Quincy this week, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

QFD said the flushing is done to test water flow. The flushing began Monday and is expected to last through Friday, June 16.

The hydrant flushing will be done at the following locations:

  • 30th & Hampshire    
  • 25th & Spring
  • 24th & Cherry    
  • 29th & Spring (QHA Parking Lot)
  • 23rd & Chestnut    
  • 30th & Broadway
  • 20th & Lind    
  • Chaddock School (South of Kittle)
  • 20th & Oak    
  • 21st & Elm
  • 19th & College    
  • North 28th, Chestnut - Cherry (midblock)

QFD said residents in those areas could experience low water pressure and water discoloration. Officials said the water is still safe to use and drink.

