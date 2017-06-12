Fire hydrant flushing, testing in Quincy

Police said a drunk driver hit several cars and crashed into a building in downtown Quincy late Saturday night.More >>
Two big events this weekend raised money for future Great River Honor Flights.More >>
The North River Iron Club held their 3rd annual tractor drive fundraiser to show how much farmers appreciate veterans.More >>
GatesAir, a local broadcast manufacturing company, celebrated its 95th anniversary with an open house Saturday.More >>
People were able to take a step back in time to learn about the Lincoln era and Quincy's history during the annual Lincoln in The District event.More >>
Every kids was a winner during one of the country's largest independent soap box derbies on Saturday.More >>
Illinois State Police say a passenger was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a distracted driver hit a tractor in Brown County.More >>
Music filled the air in America's hometown Friday evening at the first ever Hannibal's Brew Skies festival.More >>
The sounds of summer are back in downtown Quincy. On Friday, live music filled the square in Quincy's Washington Park for the first time this season.More >>
Local law enforcement are teaming up with the Quincy Park District to add more police presence this summer.More >>
