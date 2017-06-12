Child abuse claim against bus driver deemed 'unsubstantiated'

A local bus driver will not be charged after Missouri's Children's Division said a claim of child abuse was "unsubstantiated", according to a school official.

School officials said driver Terre Buffington was placed on paid leave in April after a claim that he hit a child.

Canton R-V Superintendent Andy Anderson said the school district received a letter from the Children's Division on May 30. He said the letter stated the agency spoke to witnesses and after an investigation, they determined the claim was "unsubstantiated".

Anderson said local law enforcement was no longer looking into the alleged incident. He said Buffington would be back behind the wheel this fall.

"We were very pleased to hear that," Anderson said. "I've been the superintendent here for six years and we've never had an incident with a bus driver striking a student."

Anderson said he wasn't surprised by the result of the investigation.

"That's what I was expecting to be honest with you," Anderson said.

Anderson said the the situation has prompted him to move forward with adding cameras to the buses. He said the board was expected to approved the purchase of cameras at meeting Monday night. He said the cost was between $2,500 and $3,000.