Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting

Authorities at the scene of the incident.

Editor's note: Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber initially reported that a suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire. He later said the man was unarmed, but then clarified to say the man had a weapon, but no gun. Iowa DCI previously reported Welborn had gunshot wounds, but later said he was only shot once.

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) - State investigators said a man was shot by a deputy near Montrose, Iowa, Monday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said his deputies were responding to a call of a burglary in progress in the 2400 block of 270th Street when they shot the person. He said the incident happened just after midnight.

Weber said the suspect, Joshua V. Welborn, 29, of Montrose, was not cooperating with the deputies and was armed with a weapon, but it was not a gun. He said there was contact made before Deputy Dakota Foley fired one shot, striking Welborn.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation stated Welborn was receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the shooting. DCI said Welborn had non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said investigators and the county attorney were meeting with Foley to discuss the incident.

Weber said neither the deputy at the scene nor the homeowner were hurt.

Neighbor Marty Van Pelt said he's live in the area for 20 years. He said the man who resides in the home where the incident happened lived there alone.

"I went to bed last night about 10:30 and I didn't hear anything until about 6 o'clock this morning," Van Pelt said. "I hear all of these car doors, I look out and I see the yellow tape."

"I didn't even get up on the middle of the night, so maybe it's a blessing," Van Pelt added. "I may have went out and got shot or something."

Van Pelt said he's not surprised the incident happened in a rural area.

"No it don't (happen here), it really don't, but things have changed," Van Pelt said. "There's worse stuff going on in the smaller towns, you know, not like there used to be."

Weber said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa Attorney General's Office was handling the investigation.