Authorities identify man arrested for carjacking - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Authorities identify man arrested for carjacking

Posted:
Suggs Suggs
Picture of the suspect from the Ralls County Sheriff's Office. Picture of the suspect from the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
Photo of Suggs released by the Ralls County Sheriff's Office. Photo of Suggs released by the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with an armed carjacking over the weekend in Hannibal.

The sheriff's office said Kenneth W. Suggs, 40, of Jasper, Florida, was arrested. Authorities said on Monday afternoon, they received a tip from a citizen saying they saw a man walking near Doe Run Road. 

It's unclear what charges Suggs is facing.

Authorities said the carjacking took place in Hannibal. The Ralls County Sheriff's Office said deputies later responded to Love's Truck Stop in New London, Missouri.

In a news release Monday evening, the sheriff's office said Suggs allegedly forced a woman to drive him from Hannibal to New London.

Residents who may have had contact with Suggs are asked to call the Ralls County Sheriff's Office. This includes providing Suggs with transportation, money, clothing or other items. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.