Authorities identify man arrested for carjacking

Photo of Suggs released by the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with an armed carjacking over the weekend in Hannibal.

The sheriff's office said Kenneth W. Suggs, 40, of Jasper, Florida, was arrested. Authorities said on Monday afternoon, they received a tip from a citizen saying they saw a man walking near Doe Run Road.

It's unclear what charges Suggs is facing.

Authorities said the carjacking took place in Hannibal. The Ralls County Sheriff's Office said deputies later responded to Love's Truck Stop in New London, Missouri.

In a news release Monday evening, the sheriff's office said Suggs allegedly forced a woman to drive him from Hannibal to New London.

Residents who may have had contact with Suggs are asked to call the Ralls County Sheriff's Office. This includes providing Suggs with transportation, money, clothing or other items.