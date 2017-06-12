New building for NECAC coming to Ralls County

Site of the new building for NECAC in New London, Missouri

NECAC officials broke ground on a new building Monday in New London, Missouri.

Last October the old building was gutted by a fire next door. NECAC officials said they will build the new building where the old one was. They also bought the property to the south.

Services have been out of the Ralls County Courthouse since the fire. Lyndon Bode, the board chairman, said it will be nice to have their own building again to better serve those who need them.

"Just to give them a step up or if they're having a hard time they can come in and hopefully we've got a program that can help them out and help the community," Bode said. "The new building will be a one story easy, handicap accessible building for people coming and going."

Officials said they plan to start moving into the new building starting in September.