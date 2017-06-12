Officials give tips on avoiding debit card fraud

Officials say to visit your local bank if you think you're a victim of fraud.

According to a creditcard.com report, debit and credit card fraud alerts are up 15 percent from 2015.

Officials at First Bankers Trust in Quincy have some tips on how to prevent fraud. Electronic Banking Vice President Michelle Shortridge said to be aware of your surroundings when using an ATM.

She also said to never give out your PIN number, either on the phone or at banks. If you've been a victim of fraud, Shortridge said the first thing to do is call your local bank.

"Contact the bank," she said. "They can go into their local branch. They can give us a call. I know down here in the electronic banking center, we do have extended hours on the evenings and weekends. So the first and most important thing is to let us know. We can get the card closed immediately to prevent anything else from coming through that is unauthorized."

Shortridge encouraged customers to be proactive when making debit card purchases.

"They can receive a text or an email every time they have a debit hit their account," she said. "We also promote online banking, checking your account, and being aware, very timely, of what is coming in."

Shortridge also said you can contact your local bank for help determining if a fraud is legitimate.