Quincy Fire Department looking for rehabilitation team members

By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
The fireground rehabilitation team is in charge of giving firefighters water. The fireground rehabilitation team is in charge of giving firefighters water.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Fire Department is short-staffed on its Fireground Rehabilitation Team and is searching for new members. 

This team helps keep firefighters safe and healthy while on the scene of a fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Salrin said the department is looking for people who are civic-minded, interested in fire service and have an extremely flexible schedule, since members will need to be on-call 24/7.

The team has a crucial role in helping firefighters.

"They're always sweating and losing fluids," Salrin said. "So one of the biggest things is to replenish those fluids that they've lost by water or sports drinks or something like that. It's just kind of a time to take a few minutes of rest and then get ready to go back to work if needed."

Those interested in applying for a rehabilitation team spot should attend the informational meeting on June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Quincy Regional Training Facility located at 1900 Seminary Road.

