JWCC begins summer program for children

Children learn about different countries in the "Around the World in 5 Days" class.

John Wood Community College began its JDub Academy Monday, where children can experience a unique, hands-on approach to summer camp.

The program offers interactive classes like cooking, dancing and computer science to K-12 students.

Public Relations Director Tracy Orne said she enjoys seeing younger kids on campus this summer and seeing their faces "light up".

"The average age of our student goes down quite a bit in June," she said. "So it's really exciting to see the little ones running around the halls and thinking we might have them on campus as a future student."

Orne said she hopes the classes could get some children thinking about future jobs.

It's an opportunity for students to get maybe a jump start on a future career, even if you're in Kindergarten," she said. "We try to do hands-on, interactive learning. So they have a few hours to do that, and it really gets them involved and gets them thinking about what they might enjoy to do as a career."

The camp continues next week, and staff says you can still sign your child up for those classes by calling the school at 217-224-6500.