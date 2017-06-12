Upset-minded Missouri all-stars embrace underdog role

As the McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic tips off for the 34th time in the boys game Saturday at Quincy University's Pepsi Arena fans a players alike recall that stat that has defined the boys game for the more than three decades and that is the Missouri all-stars' winning percentage.



Only twice has the Show-Me State won the Classic, however, this year's team, lead by Monroe City head coach Brock Edris, has upset on its mind.



"I guess you could call us the underdog when Missouri hasn't won very many times but I think it will be a great challenge for our guys and something they'll take pride in," said Edris.



Edris played in and won this game before as a member of the Illinois team in 2006 and is hoping to bring glory to Missouri this time.



Even some of his players can't help but think about a possible upset.



"Missouri has only won twice so if we got the win it would be history," said Monroe City forward Michael Speaks.



Trying to tame the beasts that make up a very big Illinois squad, Missouri has assembled its sharpest shooters.



Though they may not have the height advantage in the paint over their Illinois rivals you may not want to discount the Missouri bigs so easily.



"Their size and our size are might be quite different but I think the game will be physical. It has to be because you have a lot of pride on the court with guys that are used to kind of dominating in the lane," said Edris.



Palmyra forward, and Missouri's tallest listed player at 6'4'', Casch Doyle hopes and is excited for the physical play that Edris predicts.



"We're just going to have to play physical basketball and that's all there is to it," said Doyle. "I know it's going to be tough but we have to do it."



The 34th installment of the boys game tips off following the 5:00pm girls game Saturday.





