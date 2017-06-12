Residents concerned about speeding drivers

Bicycles laid on the ground in front of a home.

There are mixed opinions about if a four-way stop should be put in at 26th and Lind. While some say the street doesn't see enough traffic, others hope a stop sign could slow down speeding drivers.

"My grandkids are playing out on the sidewalk and sometimes go into the street and I'm concerned about them getting hit by a car," Brenda Olps said.

She says drivers turning onto Lind Street off of 24th don't come to a stop sign until 28th, causing many to start speeding in between.

"I really think a 4-way stop will slow things down," Olps explained.

However city officials say that's not the solution.

"We'd have two blocks between stop signs," Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte said. That's plenty of space for a car to start speeding."

The city also doesn't want to put stop signs all over town. Officials base stop sign placement on traffic count, visibility and the neighborhood setting.

"It obviously would impede traffic flow and slow people down," Conte added. "There's obviously places where it's needed."

Traffic isn't a concern on that stretch of Lind according to Jessica Crockett.

"I don't see enough traffic to warrant a four-way stop," Crockett said. "What you see right now is pretty much what it's like all day."

Though Crockett agrees drivers speed, she isn't sure the stop signs would solve the speeding issue..

"You would get a stop there and they'd start burning out and burning rubber until the next one," Crockett explained.

The Traffic Commission will now conduct a study of speed and traffic flow on the street as well as look at accident history of the intersection before making a decision. It will take around a month to complete.