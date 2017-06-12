Quincy Airport manager plans future improvements

Quincy City Council approved money Monday for airport improvements.

Aldermen approved paying the bill for a runway re-striping project. Officials say the striping keeps the airport in compliance with the FAA., but work is still needed in other areas at the airport.

Airport Manager Terrance Ward says the next plan is dealing with bumps that have appeared on the runway.

"When you're about to take off, you don't need to hit a bump," Ward said. "That's not acceptable. So we mill those off, but you get to a point where that runway starts to degrade and we've gotten to a point where it needs attention."

Ward has put in a request to finish the project in two phases each costing $3 million. He says it's now up to the federal and state governments on how quickly that could be approved.