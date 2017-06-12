Quincy Airport manager plans future improvements - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Airport manager plans future improvements

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Billboard for the Quincy Regional Airport. Billboard for the Quincy Regional Airport.
New striping found on the runway at Quincy Regional Airport. New striping found on the runway at Quincy Regional Airport.
Cracks found in the runway at the Quincy Regional Airport. Cracks found in the runway at the Quincy Regional Airport.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy City Council approved money Monday for airport improvements.

Aldermen approved paying the bill for a runway re-striping project. Officials say the striping keeps the airport in compliance with the FAA., but work is still needed in other areas at the airport. 

Airport Manager Terrance Ward says the next plan is dealing with bumps that have appeared on the runway. 

"When you're about to take off, you don't need to hit a bump," Ward said. "That's not acceptable. So we mill those off, but you get to a point where that runway starts to degrade and we've gotten to a point where it needs attention."

Ward has put in a request to finish the project in two phases each costing $3 million. He says it's now up to the federal and state governments on how quickly that could be approved.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.