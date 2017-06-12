Boil order issued for College Hill in Warsaw - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued for College Hill in Warsaw

Posted:

A boil order is in effect for residents living on College Hill in Warsaw, IL until further notice due to a water main break, according to city officials. 

