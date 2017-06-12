Hannibal museum discusses history ahead of Juneteenth

Dant said the topic is very personal for him and his family.

Officials spoke about the state of Missouri and how it was divided on the issue of slavery.

A Hannibal organization spent Monday night discussing one of America's darkest times, and the historical figures that emerged from it.

At a time when racial tension has continued to exist across the country, officials with Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, want people to know the history behind Juneteenth.

Hannibal residents got a chance to learn about the history of slavery in their area, and what role it played in the civil war tonight.

That history is personal for many people, including Museum Board Member Joel Dant, whose great grandfather was born into slavery.

"There's a lot of history here in Hannibal, and being on the Iowa Border, the Kansas Border, the Illinois Border, and I just think that if we don't share that history, it's not taught in our schools," Dant said.

Dant added that he finds great importance in researching and sharing the history of his family.

"I think we'd be doing them a disservice and their children, and my dad if we really don't talk about a lot of things they went through." he said.

Residents like Marjorie Brown said they hope their loved ones will continue to pass along the stories and conversations they have about their family history.

"It's important for me, especially with my grand daughter that they know these lessons because they need to know the struggle that has been made from the 1800s, from even as far as back as the 1400s forward with fighting for our rights." Brown said.

With the celebration of Juneteenth happening in a week, Brown said she plans on continuing to honor her family by learning all she can.

"It was important to my parents that we learn our history." Brown said. "That we know that we don't need to be ashamed of anything, that we're here and we do so with pride."

Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Monday the 19th. It will begin at B&B theater in Hannibal at 3pm.