Mill Creek Water District issues boil order

A boil order was issued Tuesday morning for several Mill Creek Water District customers, according to a news release.
Spokesperson Dustin Goodwin said several customers would have no water Tuesday as of approximately 9 a.m. He said the shutoff was because of fire hydrant repairs.
Customers in the following areas are affected:
Residents in those areas will under a boil order until further notice.
