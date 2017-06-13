Mill Creek Water District issues boil order

A boil order was issued Tuesday morning for several Mill Creek Water District customers, according to a news release.

Spokesperson Dustin Goodwin said several customers would have no water Tuesday as of approximately 9 a.m. He said the shutoff was because of fire hydrant repairs.

Customers in the following areas are affected:

From Cannonball Road at Antoinette Avenue intersection heading north to Ambiance

Antoinette Avenue

Esther Avenue

Robins Glen Subdivision

Crystal Heights Subdivision

Koch's Lane at Cannonball intersection heading East

Hunter Estates

5434 and 5428 Sherwood Lakes West

1925 Sherwood Lakes

2103 Cedarwood Lane

Residents in those areas will under a boil order until further notice.