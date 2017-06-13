Mill Creek Water District issues boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued Tuesday morning for several Mill Creek Water District customers, according to a news release.

Spokesperson Dustin Goodwin said several customers would have no water Tuesday as of approximately 9 a.m. He said the shutoff was because of fire hydrant repairs.

Customers in the following areas are affected:

  • From Cannonball Road at Antoinette Avenue intersection heading north to Ambiance
  • Antoinette Avenue
  • Esther Avenue
  • Robins Glen Subdivision
  • Crystal Heights Subdivision
  • Koch's Lane at Cannonball intersection heading East
  • Hunter Estates
  • 5434 and 5428 Sherwood Lakes West
  • 1925 Sherwood Lakes
  • 2103 Cedarwood Lane

Residents in those areas will under a boil order until further notice.

