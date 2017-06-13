Payless to stay open in Quincy Mall

The Payless shoe store location in the Quincy Mall will remain open after all, according to mall management.

Cullinan Properties Spokesperson Anaise Berry said Tuesday morning the mall reached an agreement with the shoe store on a two-year lease. An employee at the store previously said the store would close Aug. 1.

Payless listed the Quincy Mall location as one of the company's several closures last month. The news came after the company filed for bankruptcy in April.