Local YMCA surpasses annual campaign goal

The Quincy Family YMCA announced Tuesday it surpassed its annual campaign goal.

In a news release, spokesperson Michelle Terwelp said the YMCA raised $135,000. This year's goal was $130,000.

The YMCA said the funds are raised to help children and families in need participate in its services and programs.

“Within our community, there is a growing need for financial assistance," campaign chairman Glenn Bemis stated. "Through the generous donations to the Y, we can provide financial assistance to individuals and families who need it most. We would not have reached this campaign milestone, if it wasn’t for the dedicated volunteers who gave their time and talent to make it happen.”

CEO Brandon Dowdy said association-wide, the YMCA of West Central Illinois raised a record amount.

“The Y works to ensure all individuals have the support they need to achieve their full potential,” Dowdy stated. “The Y understands what our community needs to be its best. Working with our generous donors, the Y provides everyone the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, to connect with others, and contribute to a better community.”

The YMCA of West Central Illinois as a whole raised a record $255,632. This consists of branches in Quincy, Mt. Sterling, Barry and Ursa.