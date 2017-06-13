Lovelace granted free transcripts for appeal

Curtis Lovelace during his second trial.

Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.

Lovelace, who is a former Adams County prosecutor, was acquitted of murder back in March. He was accused of murdering his first wife Cory in 2006.

Lovelace was arrested and charged in connection with Cory's murder in August of 2014.

The attorneys representing Lovelace filed a motion in May stating he planned to appeal a court order that granted a $35,000 fee to the Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office. That was 10 percent of the $350,000 bond posted by the law firm Beckett & Webber and Rich Herr.

The motion asked the court to declare Lovelace indigent and waive fees associated with providing transcripts of court proceedings for appeal. It stated he planned to appeal the order in Illinois Appellate Court Fourth District.

The Illinois Appellate Court Clerk's Office said the appeal was filed May 19.

A court order entered June 8 by Hardwick deemed Lovelace indigent and requested that the circuit clerk's prepare the transcripts with no fees attached.

Hardwick also filed an order on June 12 requiring the preparation of pre-trial proceedings held Feb. 27. It stated these transcripts were requested by Lovelace due to the lawsuit filed against the City of Quincy, Adams County and State's Attorney Gary Farha, among others.

The order stated the pre-trial proceedings were initially sealed to prevent release during the trial.

