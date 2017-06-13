Lovelace granted free transcripts for appeal

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help after a teenager was reported missing.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help after a teenager was reported missing.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with an armed carjacking over the weekend in Hannibal.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with an armed carjacking over the weekend in Hannibal.More >>
A Hannibal man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Bloomington, Illinois, according to the coroner.More >>
A Hannibal man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Bloomington, Illinois, according to the coroner.More >>
A woman who was arrested last year in connection with her daughter's shooting death was sentenced Thursday.More >>
A woman who was arrested last year in connection with her daughter's shooting death was sentenced Thursday.More >>
Three more people were arrested in McDonough County as part of operation "Icemelt", according to a news release by Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
Three more people were arrested in McDonough County as part of operation "Icemelt", according to a news release by Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
A former director of the Knox County Ambulance District received probation for stealing Medicare benefits, according to the US District Court Clerk's Office in St. Louis.More >>
A former director of the Knox County Ambulance District received probation for stealing Medicare benefits, according to the US District Court Clerk's Office in St. Louis.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday after authorities in Shelbina, Missouri, said they found an injured, half-naked 16-year-old girl in his hotel room, court documents state.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday after authorities in Shelbina, Missouri, said they found an injured, half-naked 16-year-old girl in his hotel room, court documents state.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
The retrial of former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace cost the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office over $35,000, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.More >>
Authorities said three Keokuk men were arrested Thursday on drug charges.More >>
Authorities said three Keokuk men were arrested Thursday on drug charges.More >>