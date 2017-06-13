Monroe Co. teen reported missing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monroe Co. teen reported missing

Posted:
Photo of Thomas provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Photo of Thomas provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help Tuesday after a teenager was reported missing.

In a release posted to the agency's Facebook page, the sheriff's office stated Alyssah Thomas, 17, was reported missing Tuesday morning. It stated she was last seen Monday night at 9:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Thomas was wearing black and white shorts with a pink T-shirt. She was described as 5-foot-5-inches tall with a weight of about 150 pounds.

According to the sheriff's office, Thomas was believed to be carrying a red and black Under Armor backpack and cinch bag. 

The sheriff's said Thomas has friends and family in neighboring counties and may have attempted to travel to those areas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 660-327-4060.

