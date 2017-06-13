Lake Cooper Foundation finishes inside of building

Outside of building, which is part of phase three improvements.

New upgrades to event center on 8th and Main.

An event center in downtown Keokuk just got a major face lift.

The Lake Cooper Foundation on 8th and Main just finished phase two of the project.

The center received a grant that allowed volunteers to put in heating and cooling, as well as build a new conference room.

Doug Matlick said there has been more than $40,000 put into the building and more than 6,000 volunteer hours to make these improvements.

"We have seen the town when the '80s hit, and it's a lot of Midwest towns, not just Keokuk," Matlick said. "It's the whole Midwest that lost population, businesses, and this is just a way to give back and bring back the downtown stuff that we used to have."

The building has been rented out to people who use the space for parties and wedding receptions.

Matlick said phase three will be working on outside of the building and painting, but they need to get another grant before starting that project.