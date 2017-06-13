New industrial center brings state-of-the art technology to Keokuk

Bringing unemployment numbers down and keeping jobs in Southeast Iowa is important, especially in Fort Madison and Keokuk.

Now there's a new facility to make a once thought dream into a reality.

New equipment, a $4.2-million dollar facility, and a change for prospective students on the Keokuk campus at Southeastern Community College.

"It is a hybrid program, Campus Director Kari Bevans said. "Students do the traditional book work at home or online and then they come into our new state of the art labs to show their proficiency with the equipment."

Instructors said this new facility and training will allow adults of all ages to get a head start in the industrial field.

"They are going to learn electrical safety, all the way up to AC/DC fundamentals, and motor controls," Instructor Jason Radel said. "They will learn a lot of automation, PLC's, servo drives, and encoders. "

Adam Kraus with Kraus and Son's Heating and Cooling said they want to hire local and say this new facility is going to help their company.

"It'd be nice," Kraus said. "I do have an apprenticeship program here in my shop so it'd be nice to be able to go right over to the college to get a couple of students and get them working in the force."

Instructors said technology is always changing and this facility will help students become better at their craft.

"There are skills that these guys can take and get any entry level job in any industry in this area," Radel said. "It could be mechanical or electrical."

The goal is to get students the necessary training to get the jobs locally. School officials believe, this new facility will do both.

"It's crucial for us that we provide a skill that provides good paying jobs that can provide for a family in the area," Bevans said.

Classes will start in the fall.

Residents can start registering for the classes online, in person on campus, or over the phone