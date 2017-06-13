Clark County Schools 'addressing issue' after buses fail safety inspection

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently inspected school buses statewide, and in the Clark County R-1 School District twelve of it's twenty-seven buses failed.

However, Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said the numbers are not what they seem.

"There was nothing seriously wrong with them. (the buses)" Kracht said. "Just loose brackets, fuses, (and) light bulbs needed to be replaced. There was nothing serious that was going to put anybody in danger."

Transportation Director Karl Hamner said a lot of the problems stemmed from wear and tear. The district tends to travel an average of 1,300 miles a day, and a lot of that is on gravel roads.

"We are a bigger district. We do travel a lot of miles." Hamner said. "We are on ninety percent rocky roads. So our buses take abuse, and it's expensive to buy new buses."

An expense that Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said is hard to address since the state has continued to only partially fund transportation costs.

"The state reimburses us about 130,000 dollars a year, and we spend over 700,000 dollars a year on transportation and a new school bus is 85,000 approximately." Kracht said.

Parents like Brandon Bourgeois said they want more funding for school buses, and they're willing to help.

"As a parent that makes me feel safer, and if that means my taxes have to go up to help with the buses that means they have to go up." Bourgeois said. "I don't want to see them go up but if they have to they have to."

You can view the Missouri State Highway Patrol's inspection reports below.