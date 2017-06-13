Residents voice concerns at power line open house

Northeast Missouri residents voiced heir concerns Tuesday night about a new plan for a proposed high-voltage power line near their communities.

Representatives from Ameren Illinois, and Northeast Power met in Palymra to discuss possible routes for the Mark Twain Transmission Project.

State regulators shot down a previous plan to build the line but, this new plan would, for the most part-, use an existing transmission line used by Northeast Power, according to officials.

Officials say the project would lead to more reliable energy, and economic growth, but opponents don't want power lines going through their property.

"Big corporations just want to overrun the owners that farm the ground, and it just seems like we don't have any property rights anymore," said resident Marty Pyse.

"At the end of the day we want to hear the input from the individuals and the impacted communities and landowners because we want to come up with a project that has all the benefits I described and does it in a way that all of the communities are happy with it," said Ameren Illinois President Shawn Schukar.



The proposed path can be viewed below.