Altercation leaves one with potentially life-threatening injuries

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a "physical altercation" left a person with possible life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in New London, Missouri.

The sheriff's office initially posted a news release on its Facebook page saying they were investigating an attempted murder. The release said the incident happened in the 200 Block of 1st Street.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to a local hospital for a person with possible life-threatening injuries around 9:30 a.m.

The post said deputies identified the suspect as William Wesley Gauch II, who was known to frequent the Hannibal and New London areas.

Chief Deputy Ronald Haught later said Gauch was facing charges ranging from assault to attempted murder, but the public was not in danger. Haught would not confirm or deny whether they were still looking for Gauch or if he was in custody.

Authorities said Gauch is approximately 5’11, 180 pounds and has a distinctive tattoo “PAIS" on the front of his neck, which indicates a possible affiliation to a white supremacist gang, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Gauch is possibly driving a red Ford Escape SUV or an unknown make and model silver sedan with no known registration information.

If you have any information regarding a sighting of Gauch or the alleged incident, you're encouraged to call 911 or contact the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office at 573-985-5611 and request to speak with Deputy Whicker.