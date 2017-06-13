State Tournament experience to play key role for Illinois girls

Leading his Unity Mustangs team to a 2nd place finish in the Class 1A state tournament this season Brad Begeman knew as the McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic girls head coach that a few friendly faces would grace his roster as well as a few faces that gave his Mustangs fits all season, including faces from their rivals down the road from Central-Southeastern.



"They're tough. You can tell they're just as tough during practice as they are in a game," Unity and Illinois All-Star forward Kaylee Kuhn said of Central-Southeastern.



Separated by mere miles the Unity and Central-Southeastern programs produced some of the best basketball...eventually both advancing to their class' state tournament



"It's really exciting that many teams have had that state tournament experience and I think that will definitely help us on Saturday," said Central-Southeastern's Brianna Hildebrand.



Along with Begeman Unity is represented by forwards Jordan Hildebrand and Kaylee Kuhn while Alaina Vance and Brianna Hildebrand represent the Panthers. However, come Saturday all five will represent Illinois.



"There is definitely going to be a time on Saturday where we have two Unity girls and two Central-Southeastern girls on the floor at the same time," Begeman says.



Four players, one coach and six games of state tournament experience are shared between these five and it's that kind of experience the Illinois team hopes shines through against Missouri.



"I think the biggest advantage is that some of the girls that had the state runs, the Unity and the Central-Southeastern girls, they know what it takes to get it done," Begeman says.



"The competition both teams faced at the state tournament was insane and it's going to be the same at the all-star game," said Kuhn.



"It's definitely helpful. We've experienced it and we know how to react."



The 35th annual meeting between these two all-star squads tips off on Saturday at Quincy University's Pepsi Arena at 5:00pm.







