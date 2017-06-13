All-around-athletes litter Missouri All-Stars roster

As always Saturday's McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic will feature some of the area's best talent on the basketball court. But this year the Missouri boys team has plenty of athletic talent to spare.



For example, the Show-Me State squad includes Monroe City state champions Jordan Bichsel and Logan Minter and Knox County state qualifier Noah Talton.



"I think we have a lot of all-around athletes that can play multiple sports so I think we're pretty good there," said Monroe City forward Michael Speaks.



"There's a lot of speed and we can get up and down the court pretty fast so that will be an advantage for us."



Missouri's head coach Brock Edris won the Classic as a player on an Illinois team but is now eager to use his team's athletic background to claim a win for Missouri.



"We've got good athletes, we really do, and they make great basketball players," he said.



"I've coached these guys a little bit in another all-star game and now we're getting them back in a gym and playing. I think we're all pretty excited to gel and work together."



Saturday's Classic starts with the 35th annual girls game at 5:00pm with the boys contest to follow.