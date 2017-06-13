WIU's Lenoir lands with Cowboys

(WGEM) -- Lance Lenoir's collegiate playing days are over.



But the greatest wide receiver in Western Illinois history hopes his professional football career is just getting started.



Lenoir has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys with only three practice left in their off-season regimen, and less than two weeks before training camp begins.



It's Lenoir's second stint with an NFL team after a tryout with the Chicago Bears last month.



He capped off his Leatherneck career as the program's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.



Lenoir's 41 consecutive games with at least one catch is also a program record.