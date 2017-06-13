Volunteers build new park in Carthage - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Volunteers build new park in Carthage

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -

Volunteers are building a new park in Hancock County in less than a week. They're rebuilding Wow Park in Carthage, just south of the Hancock County Courthouse.

The park board president says a private company did a safety audit and determined the wooden structures are not in the best condition. So volunteers tore them down and say they'll have a new park in just six days. It'll have some new features that kids helped decide.

"We're gonna have a baby area," Park Board President Jenny Quesenberry said. "We didn't have that in the old park, so we're gonna have a 0-2 area, 2-5 and then 5-12. There's gonna be a zip line, the kids really wanted a zip line. there will be a rock wall and a courthouse feature because of the courthouse in Hancock County."

If you'd like to volunteer, meet at the corner of Adams and Locust in Carthage. The new Wow Park is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Sunday and there will be a community celebration. 

