Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Adams County

The tree killing Emerald Ash Borer is now confirmed in Adams County, according to officials.

Local arborists say residents need to act on treating or cutting down ash trees on their property. Bergman Nurseries says treatment depends on the size of the trunk and residents must weigh how valuable the tree is to the property. However, they should act sooner rather than later.

"The chemical does not actively get pulled up through the summer time," President Todd Friye said. "So the window of treatment will be ending shortly here. Somewhere near the end of June, but it's not a set date and time. It's just sort of when the tree stops taking the chemical."

For help identifying ash trees on your property, arborists say look for alternate leaves on the tree's branch meaning buds will grow across from each other, also look for several leaflets from one bud.