Authorities urging caution in work zones

Road work and projects are in full swing across the Tri-States and state troopers are urging drivers to be extra cautious in work zones.

According to MoDOT, distracted driving was the number one cause for work zone crashes in 2016.

Master Sgt. Paul Behrens with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said while using a mobile device is still legal in Missouri for drivers over 21-years old, the dangers should not be taken lightly.

"It's a definite cause of a lot of traffic crashes in Missouri," he said. "It's certainly a contributing factor in many more than get reported. In a work zone it's always a good idea whether or not you're of legal age to put that hand held device down."

In Missouri, the top five reasons for work zone crashes in 2016 were distracted driving, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, substance impairment. and improper lane usage, according to MoDOT.