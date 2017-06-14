Local lawmakers react to Virginia shooting

Lawmakers representing residents in the Tri-States are reacting this morning to news of the shooting that left a Congressman and several others injured.

Congressman Darin LaHood (Illinois)

My prayers are with @SteveScalise this morning as he's treated after this morning's shooting & will continue to monitor developments closely — Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) June 14, 2017

Congresswoman Tammy Duckworth (Illinois)

My thoughts are with my colleagues in the House, Congressional staffers and Capitol Police who were attacked in a senseless act of violence — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 14, 2017

Senator Chuck Grassley (Iowa)

My prayers are w my colleagues, congressional staff + Capitol police at GOP congressional baseball practice this morning — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 14, 2017

Senator Joni Ernst (Iowa)

Please join me in praying for @stevescalise, Capitol Police and all those impacted at the congressional baseball practice this am. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) June 14, 2017

Congressman Sam Graves

My prayers to everyone affected by the terrible events this morning, including @SteveScalise and the brave members of the @CapitolPolice. — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) June 14, 2017

Senator Claire McCaskill (Missouri)

Unspeakable evil. Pray that Rep Scalise, police officers and everyone else will be ok. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 14, 2017

Senator Roy Blunt (Missouri)

Praying for all of those hurt in today’s horrific shooting at the congressional baseball practice (1/2) — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 14, 2017