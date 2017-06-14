LaHood releases statement on shooting

An event center in downtown Keokuk just got a major face lift.More >>
An event center in downtown Keokuk just got a major face lift.More >>
Bringing unemployment numbers down and keeping jobs in Southeast Iowa are important, especially in Fort Madison and Keokuk. Now there's a new facility to make a once thought dream into a reality.More >>
Bringing unemployment numbers down and keeping jobs in Southeast Iowa are important, especially in Fort Madison and Keokuk. Now there's a new facility to make a once thought dream into a reality.More >>
Crumbling sidewalks and sewer lines are a big concern in Mt. Sterling. Now city leaders are trying to do something about it. City officials said the sidewalks are costing them money.More >>
Crumbling sidewalks and sewer lines are a big concern in Mt. Sterling. Now city leaders are trying to do something about it. City officials said the sidewalks are costing them money.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help after a teenager was reported missing.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help after a teenager was reported missing.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee as lawmakers seek answers about his meetings with the Russian ambassador.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee as lawmakers seek answers about his meetings with the Russian ambassador.More >>
The Quincy Family YMCA announced Tuesday it surpassed its annual campaign goal.More >>
The Quincy Family YMCA announced Tuesday it surpassed its annual campaign goal.More >>