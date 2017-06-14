LaHood releases statement on shooting

U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) released a statement Wednesday morning after the shooting in Virginia that left multiple people injured.

The full statement is below:

I am relieved to hear that my friend and colleague Steve Scalise is in stable condition, and am continuing to monitor any news on the three other staff and security members who were shot in this morning’s attack. While I was not at the practice this morning, I want to thank and commend the first responders and the Capitol Police officers on site who helped bring an end to this horrible act. Without them, I worry that the situation would have been far worse. As members of both parties come together this morning in solidarity against this senseless act, my thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families of all those affected.