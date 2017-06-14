3 year old injured in forklift accident

A 3-year-old child was injured Tuesday evening in a forklift accident in rural Knox County, according to Sheriff Robert Becker.

According to Becker, emergency crews were called to the residence at 60085 State Highway TT at 6:54 p.m.

Becker said the child's father was loading something with the forklift while the child was playing nearby. He said the child got behind the forklift without the fathers knowledge when the father backed into the child.

Becker said the child was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia with unknown injuries. He said the deputy on scene believed the injuries were non-life threatening.

"It's a scary situation," Becker said. "I can't imagine what the family is going through right now."

No further information was available.