Suspected carjacker released, no charges filed

A Florida man arrested for an an armed carjacking in Hannibal was released because of "cooperation issues with the alleged victim", according to the prosecuting attorney.

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton said no charges were filed against Kenneth Suggs, 40, of Jasper, Florida. He said future charges were possible.

Suggs was arrested Monday after a search by the Ralls County Sheriff's Office and other agencies. Authorities said Suggs forced a woman to drive him from Hannibal to New London this past Saturday.

The sheriff's office said Suggs was released Tuesday after the victim declined to press charges.