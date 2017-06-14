UPS says San Francisco shooter was an employee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The Latest on a shooting in San Francisco(all times local):

1:10 p.m.

George Washington University Hospital says one of the two patients it was treating following the shooting at a congressional baseball practice has died while the other remains in critical condition.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths did not identify either patient, but President Donald Trump had just announced that the shooter had died of his injuries.

Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for a gunshot to the hip and was in stable condition.

Capitol Police officers who were in his security detail had wounded the shooter. Two of those officers also were wounded and both were expected to recover.

The fifth person wounded in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning was a former congressional aide, who now works for Tysons Food.

___

1:05 p.m.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is calling a shooting at a congressional baseball practice a "senseless and cowardly attack."

Rosenstein says in a statement that his thoughts are with the victims and their families, and he is praying for their swift recovery. He says the Justice Department will provide resources for a thorough investigation.

Five people, including the suspected shooter, were hit. President Donald Trump said the attacker died later.

Rosenstein says police officers who responded to the attack are "heroic" and "their willingness to risk their lives to keep us safe is humbling and inspiring."

___

1:00 p.m.

A Texas congressman says the gunman who shot Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise at baseball practice had first fired at another Republican lawmaker and missed.

Republican Joe Barton witnessed the shootings that wounded Scalise and several others.

Barton told reporters Wednesday that the gunman first fired shots at Mississippi Republican congressman Trent Kelly and missed before shooting Scalise. He says Kelly was playing third base. Scalise, who was shot in the hip, was playing second.

Kelly said on Twitter that he is safe.

Mississippi's two other Republican congressmen - Steven Palazzo and Gregg Harper - also say they are safe.

Palazzo is on the Republican baseball team but was not at practice because he was doing a radio interview.

___

10:20 a.m.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn't know their conditions.

___

10:05 a.m.

A San Francisco hospital has received multiple victims from a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

San Francisco police have confirmed the shooting, but didn't release other information.

Uniformed UPS employees are being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 1/2 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

------

9:55 a.m.

San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.