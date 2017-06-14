Tri-States under threat for severe weather

Parts of the Tri-States are under the threat for severe weather through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adams and Brown counties in Illinois. They're set to expire 2:15 p.m.

The entire WGEM viewing area was also placed under a Thunderstorm Watch.

You can find the latest watches and warnings here.

A severe thunderstorm was located at 12:35 p.m. near La Grange, Missouri moving east at 30 mph.

Threats from the storms include 60 mph wind gusts and hail, according to Meteorologist Kevin Shive.