Tri-States under threat for severe weather - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-States under threat for severe weather

Posted:
Heavy rain Wednesday afternoon in downtown Quincy. Heavy rain Wednesday afternoon in downtown Quincy.

Parts of the Tri-States are under the threat for severe weather through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adams and Brown counties in Illinois. They're set to expire 2:15 p.m.

The entire WGEM viewing area was also placed under a Thunderstorm Watch.

You can find the latest watches and warnings here.

A severe thunderstorm was located at 12:35 p.m. near La Grange, Missouri moving east at 30 mph.

Threats from the storms include 60 mph wind gusts and hail, according to Meteorologist Kevin Shive.

