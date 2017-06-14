Kahoka, Mo. mausoleum vandalized, man arrested - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kahoka, Mo. mausoleum vandalized, man arrested

Photo of the damage courtesy of The Media. Photo of the damage courtesy of The Media.
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A man was arrested for vandalizing a mausoleum at a Kahoka, Missouri, cemetery this week, according to police.

Kahoka Police Chief Bill Conger said the vandalism happened sometime between Monday at 4 p.m. and Tuesday at 1 p.m. He said 17 sites were damaged, but remains were not impacted.

Conger said Kevin L. Roberts, 48, of Kahoka was arrested in connection with the vandalism. He said Roberts was being held Wednesday on a probation violation.

