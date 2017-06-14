Northeast Missouri man seriously injured after rolling car

A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his car rolled east of Quincy, according to police.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Sean Mullen, 28, of Ewing, Missouri, said he was heading east on N. 900th at 11:41 a.m. when an animal ran in front of him. He said he overcorrected and lost control of his car.

The sheriff's office said Mullen went off the south side of the road. Authorities said his car overturned several times before coming to a rest on the driver's side.

Mullen was found a half-mile down the road and was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.