Shed catches fire after lightning strike

Firefighters put water on the shed to put out remaining flames.

Close up look at the rubble remaining from the shed.

Garage burnt to the ground following a lightning strike.

Fire officials say a shed north of Quincy caught fire after it was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire at 1131 Springlake Dr. around 4:40 p.m. The shed was fully engulfed at one point.

Firefighters called it a "hot fire", which was likely because of oil in the shed.

The property owner said there were also antiques in the shed.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Quincy and Tri-Township fire departments responded to the fire. The property owner believed the mutual aid response prevented the fire from spreading.