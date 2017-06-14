Flags fly high in Quincy on Flag Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Flags fly high in Quincy on Flag Day

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Signs of patriotism were on display throughout Quincy on Wednesday. 

Quincy High School Football team in partnership with the Quincy Exchange Club, put up more than 200 American flags on community members lawns in honor of Flag Day. Quincy High School football coach, Rick Little, said it's important for the team to come together to honor the country. 

"It's really neat for me to see people giving us those opportunities, but it's also really neat for me as a coach to see our kids understand more about giving back and that everyone supports everyone. It's a really neat deal and something we are proud to be apart of," said Little.

The Quincy Exchange Club and Quincy High School Football team put flags out every year for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

