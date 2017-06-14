Madonna House expands services - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Madonna House expands services

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
"To empower change to break the cycle of instability," that's the new mission statement for Madonna House and just one of the changes they will be making. 

Beginning next month, The Madonna House will focus on on prevention services such as keeping families in their homes, helping families get jobs, and consultation services.

"People tell us in this community we need to have a new prevention service or say things like will you come over in this direction and provide different services and we certainly will," said Joanne Dedert, Executive Director for Madonna House. 

The new services will begin July 1st. 

