Tiny homes to help area veterans

On any given night there are around 48,000 homeless veterans in America, according to The Tri-State Veterans Community Project. To help decrease that number, they are partnering with 2x4's for Hope to build a tiny homes veterans village.

Their goal is to help homeless and at-risk veterans within the community get back on their feet. Officials said the project will be a community effort.

"This is not just our program, it is a community program," said Richard Elsenpeter, President and CEO of Tri-State Veterans Community Project. "It is something that we want the whole community to be behind and apart of. We do need help from the citizens, we need people from the business side, we need people from the industry side," said Elsenpeter.

All the 2 x 4's used to build the homes have inspiring messages on them with the idea that the house is built on love and whisper words of peace and encouragement. Organizers said they hope to have veterans start moving into the tiny homes within the next two years.