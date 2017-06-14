Lee County working on animal ordinance

Dog in the middle of the street.

Many rural communities in Lee County let their animals roam the streets.

But now, the county is trying to crack down on it.

Friendly or unfriendly, dogs without leashes are common in Denmark, Iowa.

"The dogs are all so big," Dravis said. "There are some big dogs that come around here, and it's pretty scary, and you don't know the dogs."

Rachella Dravis said they run into her yard all the time.

"They might be friendly and then all of a sudden, you might be the one who gets bit on the arm or leg," Dravis said.

That's why the county stepped in and has created an ordinance.

The goal is to do something before it escalates to arguments between neighbors.

"It's for those places where we receive complaints and where talking to the owners doesn't do much good," Supervisor Rick Larkin said. "That's why we need this ordinance and it gives the sheriff's office the ability to move on a situation like this."

Residents said they are happy that the county is stepping in, because they work so hard on their front and backyard that they don't want animals to ruin it.

"We take a lot of pride in our yard. It makes a difference when you have animals going in your yard," Dravis said. "And like I said, the scary part of it."

Denmark, Iowa is an unincorporated town and does not have home rules, so they rely on the county in these cases.

County officials said having a leash law on the books should be a positive thing, and it'll only be enforced in certain situations.

"It's going to be just like here in the city, as long as there is not a complaint against the animal, the county won't be doing anything."

The first reading was passed at Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.

It will need to pass two more readings before it is approved.