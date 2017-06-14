Iowa changing voting laws

In a couple of weeks, voting laws will change in Iowa.

Starting July 1, at all polling locations, you must show a photo I.D. like a driver's license, military I.D., or student I.D.

If you don't have it the Secretary of the State in Iowa will provide them for you.

Also, for absentee ballots, voters will only be able to send in their ballot 120 days before the election and the county auditor can now screen signatures to try and cut down on voter fraud.

Auditor Denise Fraise hopes this doesn't prevent people from heading to the polls.

"We will be going to a training in July to learn all the ins and outs of it," Fraise said. "We will be working with the secretary of state's office to make sure that this doesn't disenfranchise anybody."

These rules will not apply to the special election on June 27, which will decide the Fort Madison school district bond referendum.