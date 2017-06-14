Phone discovery lands man in jail on child porn charges

The discovery of a cell phone on the side of the road led to a man's arrest on child pornography charges, according to the criminal complaint.

Marion County Prosecutor said Wednesday that Lee V. Gatlin was charged with two counts of child pornography.

The complaint filed by police states a woman found the cell phone Sept. 28, 2015 at U.S. 61 and Bellevue in Hannibal. It stated the woman looked in the phone to see if she could figure out who the owner was by looking at the photos but found child pornography.

According to the complaint, Gatlin was arrested Monday at an unidentified location. The charges filed states the second count is for possessing child pornography the day he was arrested.

Gatlin was placed in jail on a $100,000 surety bond.