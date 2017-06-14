Illinois aims for Classic success with Gem City connection

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- As high school basketball players representing either the Blue Devil or Raider they have played against each other.



But never together.



"We've played with these guys growing up, we know how to play together, and we're excited to play together for our last chance of high school basketball," Illinois forward and QHS product Parker Bland said on playing with the QND contingent.



According to Illinois guard and QND alum Carter Cramsey, "It's going to be a lot of fun because I know I'll never get to do it again. I have just got to cherish while it's here and have fun with it."



Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame have combined to send five of their seniors to Saturday's McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic. It's just the second time in the 34-year history of the boys game that half the Illinois roster calls the Gem City home.



"All the guys from Quincy we've either grown up playing with each other or against each other. We all know each other by name. It's not like anybody is a stranger," Illinois forward and QHS grad Garrett Gadeke explained.



"It is a representation of Quincy (and) I think it shows just how great of a basketball town Quincy is."



Cramsey added: "Quincy had a really good basketball year. There's five seniors that are really talented."



As they prepare for one chance to join forces with the competition it's also one last time to collaborate as high school teammates for former the Blue Devils.



"Looking back on everything and everything we've accomplished, (and) where he's came from, from 7th grade up until junior year and now senior year, it's incredible," Bland said.



According to Gadeke, "We've battled down low all year long. He's a friend of mine (and) he's a good guy. I'm just glad I get one more chance to lace up the shoes with him."



According to Matt Schuckman from the Herald-Whig the 2013 Illinois team was the only other to have half its roster comprised of Quincy players.



Saturday's affair will also feature three QND players for just the third time.