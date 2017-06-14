MLB Opportunity: QU's Spraker drafted by Blue Jays

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Less than three weeks after making his final appearance as a member of the Quincy University baseball team Graham Spraker heard his name called in the major league baseball draft.



Spraker was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 31st round (939th overall) on Wednesday.



Spraker was the ace of the Hawks pitching staff this spring with a 7-5 record and 2.44 earned run average in 13 starts.



He also recorded 80 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.



Spraker saved his best for the postseason going 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four starts to help guide QU to its first NCAA Division II World Series berth.



He's the second Hawk in as many years to join the Blue Jays organization after David Jacob was drafted last year.